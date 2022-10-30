How Kwabena Agyepong's mother was shipped to his father in Liverpool for marriage

Kwabena Agyepong, flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party

From being a young teenager under the guidance of her uncle at Krofrom, a surburb of Kumasi to marrying a man who turned out to be one of the ‘Martyrs of the Law’, this is the story of the mother of one of Ghana’s prominent politicians and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

As told by Kwabena Agyepong, the life of Margaret Agyepong witnessed a dramatic upturn when her uncle’s friend spotted her and subsequently showed interest in her.



Narrating how his mother (Margaret Agyepong) got married to his father (also an Agyepong), in an interview with Delay, monitored by GhanaWeb, the NPP stalwart disclosed that his mother married early at the age of 18.



He narrated that, he was told his father, who was a best friend to his mother's uncle, used to visit their family house in Krofrom before travelling to Liverpool to pursue his law studies.



When his father disclosed his love interest to his friend, his mother, a young Margaret was shipped to Liverpool for the marriage.



"My mother is called Margaret Agyepong. I was told my father was a friend to the uncle of my mother. During my father's visit to his friend's house, he used to see a young lady sweeping the house.

"So he became interested in her. Those days, when my father was abroad studying law, my mother was put in a ship. she was very young. She was around age 17 or 18. She was shipped to Liverpool to marry my father. They gave birth to 5 kids, 2 in Liverpool and 3 in Ghana," he told the host.



However, when his father returned to Ghana after his studies, he couldn't stay with just his mother. He had children with 5 other women and even married one of the teachers of his chidlren.



"My father came back to Ghana when he finished his law studies in 1961...My mom came with him to birth me in 1962...My father after settling back in Ghana, my mother was stenographer. She schooled at Piedmonth College in London, so she went back to finish her studies. She came back every year to meet a new baby mama and a child for my father...My father had babies with five other women aside my mother...



"My mother loved going back to the States, so she kept going to and fro Ghana. A woman who used to take care of us eventually became my father's new wife. Her name is Auntie Comfort. She was our teacher," he told the host.



Kwabena Agyepong has announced his intentions of contesting for the flagbearer position on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.