How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich

Wode Maya interviewed Mahama at the YouTube studios in Munich

Wode Maya, Ghanaian Youtuber reputed to be one of Africa's most influential had been invited to participate in the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

The organizers had scheduled a number of interviews for him, one of which was with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



At the last minute, the organizers told Wode Maya via text that the Ghanaian presidency had cancelled the interview.



Maya said it was the fifth time he had missed an opportunity to interview Akufo-Addo expressing his disappointment.



"The appointment turned into disappointment, I just got a message from the Munich Security Conference team, that the president of Ghana has cancelled the appointment and he just cancelled it this afternoon.



"Which means as soon as I got here, the appointment got cancelled and I feel so disappointed. I wish I knew earlier. The stress I went through to get here, just to get this news is only disappointing."

Then came the presidential replacement in the person of former president John Dramani Mahama, who was also in Munich as head of the Tana High-Level Forum for Africa.



"When one door closes, another opens because the former president was in Munich and he came on the show…" Maya said.



He narrated how he had earlier met Mahama and demanded for an interview, but busy Mahama promised to get back but when he did, the YouTuber had left the place they met.



Luckily he was able to arrange the interview later, which happened to be an almost 15-minute chat on local and African issues ranging from visa issues, Mahama's political ambition and how to empower the young African.



Watch Wode Maya's interview with Mahama









