How NDC MPs jammed to Barima Sidney’s 'African Money' after approval of 2023 budget

Parliament on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, approved the Budget and Economic Statement for Ghana for the 2023 financial year.

The budget was approved by the House after the conclusion of the debate on it by Members of Parliament (MPs).



After the brouhaha surrounding the budgets, with some MPs of the ruling government threatening to boycott it and other MPs being heavily criticised for missing the debate on it (the budget), it was passed without any aggression in the House.



But members of the minority caucus of Parliament could not help but mock their colleagues on the majority side over the poor performance of the economy.



Immediately, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, passed the motion for the approval of the budget after a voice vote, the National Democratic Congress MPs started singing Sidney Barima Oppong's 'Africa Money (Our Money)'.



'Wanna money ee oga dey chop am nyafunyafu. Wonna money eh, ao money oh. Africa money eh, Oga dey chop am fuga fuga. Wonna money eh, ao money oh Africa money eh, Oga dey chop am fuga fuga. E dey chop am nyaga nyaga. Oga dey chop am nyafu nyafu, nyafu nyafu," the MPs could be heard singing.

The song literally translates to African leaders using the resources of their countries (monies) for their personal benefit.



