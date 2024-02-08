How NPP bigwigs, supporters rejoiced to Bawumia’s promise to scrap E-Levy

NPP leaders and supporters jubilating to Dr Bawumia's announcement

Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, delivered a public lecture where he outlined his plans going into the upcoming general elections.

Delivering the lecture dubbed “Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Policies” the vice president outlined a number of policies including some that marked a clear departure for key policies implemented by the government he has served in as vice president in the last 7 years.



According to Dr Bawumia, his government will pursue the agenda of a cashless economy and will therefore scrap the levy imposed on electronic transfers.



“To move towards a cashless economy, however, we have to encourage the population to use electronic channels of payment. To accomplish this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. The e-levy will, therefore, be abolished,” he declared.



The announcement was received massive jubilation by NPP leaders, government officials, party supporters and sympathisers gathered at the UPSA Auditorium where the lecture took place.



In a video shared by UTV, the entire auditorium erupted amid a standing ovation as attendees were captured singing party chants.

The Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as the E-Levy was introduced by the government in 2022 to impose a 1% charge on transfer of funds made electronically.



The E-Levy which was deemed a game changing tax policy was heavily resisted to by members of the public and the opposition. It has since failed to meet its targets since implementation.



The auditorium erupts in jubilation as Dr. Bawumia announces plans to abolish the E-Levy if elected President.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/otjswYBi25 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 7, 2024

