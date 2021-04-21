How Nana Agradaa was arrested by Police and National Security Operatives on Tuesday night

Nana Agradaa is in the grips of the police

It has been confirmed that Nana Agradaa, the fetish priestess who has gained notoriety for allegedly defrauding people under the pretext of doubling their monies been arrested by state security operatives.

A post by Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on social media confirms that in the late hours of Tuesday, April 20, 2021, a joint-team of police and national security personnel raided the office of Thunder TV and Ice1 TV which belong to Patience Asiedua known widely as Nana Agradaa.



The operatives, according to the minister closed down the two stations which had been operating without license since 2020.



“Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, stormed the premises of two satellite television stations, namely, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, who were illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region”.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also confirmed the arrest of Nana Agradaa and members of her crew.



“The team arrested the offenders among which included the owner of Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and seized two (2) equipment each used in the illegal transmission from both premises. Nana Agradaa advertises her “Sika Gari” on her TV station, which she claims is her personal god that multiplies money with some rituals she makes.

She added that “she has hence admitted to this illegality and is currently in custody assisting with further investigations”.



The Minister also confirmed that government is on a mission to rid the media space of all TV stations and programmes that promote ritual killings.



The influx of unregulated television stations on air have led to promotion of certain content which may affect public order, public morality and the rights and reputation of others. As such, efforts are underway to rid the system of this canker and reduce overcrowding on Ghana’s air waves.



A report by news portal TheGhanaReport mentions that the time for the operation was 22:00GMT.



