How Papa Kwesi Nduom came to serve in the Kufuor administration

The political landscape in Ghana is often marked by unexpected alliances and surprising appointments.

One of such alliances came about when business tycoon and a key member of the then Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Papa Kwesi Nduom, found himself serving in the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Paa Kwesi Nduom, renowned for his entrepreneurial ventures and leadership in the private sector, took an unexpected turn into the realm of public service during the Kufuor era.



The journey began when President John Agyekum Kufuor, in his bid to assemble a team of experienced and diverse individuals, after winning power with the NPP in 2000, recognised the potential in Nduom's expertise and appointed him a minister even though he was a member of another political party.



At the time, Nduom was a prominent figure in the business world, having made significant contributions to the financial and hospitality sectors.



Upon his election, President John Agyekum Kufuor nominated Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom in January 2001 to occupy the portfolio of Minister of Economic Planning and Regional Corporation.



At the time, Nduom was the Managing Partner of Deloitte and Touche West Africa Consultant, and chairman of the Board of Directors of Deloitte and Touche West Africa Africa Region, a documentary on Dr Papa Kwasi Nduom has stated.

The CPP, prior to the appointment, had entered into a written alliance with the NPP during the second round of the 2000 election, leading to the approval by the CPP central committee for Dr. Nduom to serve in the NPP administration.



Alongside Prof Hegan, Kwasi Ammarh, Addisah Mokaila, Kojo Armah, and Freddy Blay, who was the deputy speaker of parliament at the time, Dr. Nduom embraced this unique collaboration.



The vetting process for Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom to be minister became a national affair, drawing attention and interest from various quarters, especially considering his affiliation with an opposition party.



Despite initial scepticism, the vetting process allowed Ghanaians to get to know and appreciate Dr. Nduom.



Assuming office as the Minister of Economic Planning and Regional Corporation, Dr. Nduom quickly earned the moniker 'Mr. Fix It' due to his proactive and effective approach to addressing economic challenges.



Throughout the Kufuor Administration (2001-2007), he served in various capacities, demonstrating versatility and commitment to national development.

Those portfolios were:



*Minister of Economic Planning and Regional Corporation.



*Minister of Energy



*Minister, Public Sector Reform.



*Chairman, National Development Planning Commission



*Member, Finance and Economic Committee of cabinet

*Chairman, Infrastructure Committee of Parliament



During the funeral of the late Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, on November 16, 2023, Dr Papa Kwasi Nduom who has been away from politics and public appearance for some time, was spotted as one of the guests who came to party their last respect to the former first lady.



Watch the full documentary on Dr Nduom that details more of the above, as well as other branches of his story, below:





