How Paramount Chief of Goaso ‘shamed’ MCE, MP over failed promises

The Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Council, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I, during an event to mark the 15th anniversary of his enstoolment, could not stand the promises of proponents of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, who spoke at the event.

The Member of Parliament for the Asunafo North and Deputy Minister for Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asunafo North, Osei Yaw Boahen, were at the receiving end of the chief’s frustration.



The MCE promised that the government would soon complete the refurbishment of one of the major roads in the district, the Goaso Roundabout to Juaban Extension road.



“As fowls drink water in bits so is the construction of Goaso Roundabout to Juaban Extension road going and it would be completed soon,” Yaw Boahen said in Twi.



Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, in his speech at the event which was held at Goaso, on August 27, 2023, expressed his dissatisfaction with the statement made by the MCE.



“The MCE said that fowls drink water in bits but now this is not the case. Fowls no longer take water in bits, they glob it.

“Look at this road we are living with and how the dust is killing us and you are telling us that you are doing it in bits. If I tell you that I agree with you then it is a lie,” he said.



The deputy minister for sports also said that the government would soon come to cut sod for the construction of an astroturf, promised.



The chief, in his response, said that he is tired of attending sod cutting events and should not be invited to sod cutting for the astroturf.



“When the MP was also speaking, he said that very soon there would be a sod cutting (for the astroturf). If he invites me to the event, I would not attend.

“I want the MP to say that the very day the sod cutting is done is the very day the construction would start because I’m tired of these promises. I’m no longer going to attend sod cutting events,” he fumed.



Watch the remarks of the MP and the MCE and the reaction of the chief in the video below:



