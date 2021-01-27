How Rawlings's mortal remains arrived at the Black Star Square

Ghanaians today are paying their final respect to the former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

Happening at the Black Star Square, today's burial service is the climax of the four days of mourning activities.



Moving the remains of the former President from Accra International Conference Centre to the Black Star Square were personnel from the military and the Ghana Police Service.



Following the procession were the Children of the late president - Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings - all donned in black outfits.



The national activities started on Sunday with a Catholic Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral and a vigil at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra.

Mr. Rawlings was then laid in state on Monday, January 25th and Tuesday, January 26th, at the Accra International Conference Centre for various members of the government and security machinery as well as members of the public given an opportunity to pay their last respect.



Ghana’s longest-serving Head-of-State died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.



Watch the video below:



