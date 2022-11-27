How Ronaldo's goal against Ghana also helped him beat Asamoah Gyan's record

Asamoah Gyan and Cristiano Ronaldo

An international sports journalist has drawn tournament appearance and goal scoring similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Asamoah Gyan.

Alimo Philip, who also describes himself as a sports diplomat, posted updated statistics that previously indicated that Gyan and Ronaldo were joint-record holders in terms of goalscoring at successive major tournaments.



Going into the World Cup, Ronaldo was tied with Gyan on the record of having scored in nine successive major tournamnets each.



Ronaldo's advantage and World Cup 2022



Whereas in March 2022 the former Mancheter United man helped Portugal to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, at the time, was struggling to maintain fitness in time for the tournament, he eventually missed out.



Ronaldo came into the World Cup with the expectation of beating Gyan's record and when he did, it came against Ghana under conditions labeled 'highly controversial.'



Before his penalty in Portugal's 3 - 2 win against the Black Stars, Ronaldo had scored at the 2004 UEFA European Championship, 2006 FIFA World Cup, 2008 Euro, 2010 World Cup in South Africa, 2012 Euro, 2014 FIFA World Cup, 2016 Euro, 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup.

Gyan on the other hand netted at the World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014, plus at the African Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.



Ghana vs. Portugal rundown:



Portugal beat Ghana by three goals to two in the second Group H fixture that took place at Stadium 974 in the ongoing World Cup.



The first half ended goalless.



When the second half started, Cristiano Ronaldo converted a controversial penalty to give the Portuguese the lead just after the hour mark before Andre Ayew levelled for Ghana.



The Portuguese restored their lead with two goals in two minutes for a 3-1 lead. The goals were by Joao Felix and Rafael Leao. Substitute Osman Bukari headed in brilliantly for Ghana late on to end the game 3-2.

The Black Stars became the first African team to score a goal at this year’s tournament after Senegal and Cameroon recorded losses whiles Morocco and Tunisia recorded goalless draws in their first fixtures.



Portugal leads Group H with three points after the win, with Ghana bottom. Uruguay and South Korea have a point each after drawing goalless.



????????Asamoah Gyan scored 14 goals in 9 major international tournaments in a row to set the record;



????️2006 FIFA World Cup⚽️



????2008 AFCON ????⚽️ ????2010 AFCON ????⚽️ ⚽️⚽️



????️2010 World Cup 5th ⚽️⚽️⚽️



????2012 AFCON⚽️



????2013 AFCON⚽️



????️2014 World Cup⚽️⚽️



2015 AFCON ????⚽️ ????2017 AFCON⚽️#GHA

????️ @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 & Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players to score in 9 & 10 major international tournaments in a row respectively.



????#FIFAWorldCup Legends



???????? ???????????? ???? ???????????? ????????



#Portugal|#BlackStars #PORGHA

