How Sanitation Minister-designate Cecilia Dapaah defined 'sanitation'

In what seems to be turning into a trend during the vetting of minister-designates, nominees are having to define what they understand by the names of their respective ministries.

Taking her turn at the Parliament's Appointments Committee during her vetting as minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, was asked to define what she understands by the term, "sanitation."



This is how she answered the questioned posed by National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Bodi constituency, Sampson Ahi.



"In essence, sanitation is simply cleanliness and hygiene. It starts with how we treat our waste and water at home and how we translate that to the community. Sanitation is what gives us dignity," she said.

Cecilia Dapaah is currently before the PAC answering questions on her performance as former minister for the Sanitation and water Resources ministry.



