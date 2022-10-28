How Speaker linked cedi appreciation to calls for Ofori-Atta's sack

Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has said the cedi appreciation is due to the calls for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, since the minority filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta removed, Ghanaians have regained confidence that action has been taken to curb the economic crisis.



“Because of this motion, you know what has happened to the state of our Cedi. Just because people are given confidence that action is being taken, the Cedi gained some value, and parliament should be commended. It climbed from about 16 to a dollar to around 13, which is a serious gain for this country, and it’s because there is some confidence being given to the people that action is being taken to rectify the wrongs. Please let’s play our role properly and effectively, and at the end of the day, we’ll all benefit,” he told MPs on Thursday.



On October 27, the speaker of parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin admitted the minority’s Censure Motion filed against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



This comes after Members of Parliament on the Minority side signed their signatories to a motion for a vote of censure on Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, filed on Monday.

The Minority cites the overall mismanagement of the economy and ethical concerns, among others.



The motion was filed a day before Parliament resumed recess.



The admission of the motion is contained in the Order Paper of Parliament, issued on Thursday, October 27, 2022.



The House is expected to organize “a secret vote” to censure the Minister. This is scheduled for November 10, 2022.