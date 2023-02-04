How US media reported 'murder' of 30-year-old Ghanaian-American politician

The late Eunice Dwumfuor

The murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor, a Ghanaian-American in New Jersey has been widely reported by media outlets across the United States of America.

The 30-year-old, from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.



The police have since said they believe she was the intended target of the shooting, but they do not have a clear motive, the report added.



Eunice Dwumfour, who was a business analyst and part-time EMT, is said to have been elected to the council in 2021.



Below are some of the headlines from major news outlets:



GOTHAMIST: Mother, newlywed: What we know about slain NJ councilmember Eunice Dwumfour



NEW YORK DAILY NEWS: New Jersey councilwoman found fatally shot in crash car near townhouse, police say

CNN: New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor shot and killed, authorities say



DEMOCRACY NOW: New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor gunned down in front of her house



CBS NEW YORK: New Jersey police investigating apparent murder of Sayreville councilwoman



HUFFINGTON POST: New Jersey councilwoman found fatally shot in car



FOX: Sayreville councilwoman shot, killed outside her home



YAHOO NEWS: A N.J. councilwoman was shot dead in her car and the FBI is now investigating her death

NEW YORK TIMES: New Jersey councilwoman is fatally shot, officials say



ASSOCIATED PRESS: Young mother, councilwoman shot dead outside NJ home



WALL STREET JOURNAL: New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Shot and Killed in Her Car



Meanwhile, the New Jersey Republican Party (NJGOP) has reacted to the incident.



The NJGOP statement was issued by Chairman Bob Hugin, who mourned the demise of Dwumfour describing it as one that came about as a result of ‘senseless violence.’



His statement eulogized her for among others, “the steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith.”

“We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heartbreaking tragedy to justice. God Bless Councilwoman Dwumfuor and her family,” the statement concluded.



TWI NEWS



Full statement: NJGOP Statement on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor



TRENTON – “On behalf of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, I would like to express our horror and deepest sorrow at the senseless violence that claimed the life of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfuor.



We will remember Eunice for the steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith. We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heartbreaking tragedy to justice.



God Bless Councilwoman Dwumfuor and her family.

Chairman Bob Hugin



SARA