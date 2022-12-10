How a Ghanaian confronted a Chinese man leading galamsey in his community

A Ghanaian man bravely confronted a Chinese man, who said he is called Akufo-Addo and is leading illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) activities in his community in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.
A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, showed the man instructing the Chinese man to stop his men, who were mining.
The two men could be seen arguing on top of a damaged vehicle in what appeared to be a forest area.
“Go and stop them, you say your name is Akufo-Addo; I say go and stop them,” the Ghanaian man told the Chinese man.
“Share this video; they are destroying the land here in Obuasi, Kwabrakwa, and Ampashwe. When I confronted them, this Chinese man is telling me that he is called Akufo-Addo and he is a Ghanaian,” the man said in Twi.
The Chinese man could be seen in the video wearing a face mask and gesturing and mammering some words.
At one point, he took out his mobile phone and placed a call.
