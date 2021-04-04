How a doctor at 37 Hospital almost killed Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that in early 2000, a Doctor at the 37 Military Hospital almost killed him.

According to him, the said Doctor called Doctor Akoto could not detect that he was suffering from Appendicitis.



Kennedy Agyapong indicated that he was at the hospital for two weeks but no doctor was able to detect what was wrong with him.



He said even though the Doctor recommended his private hospital they still could not detect what was wrong with him but they kept injecting him and making him go through severe pain.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament said a friend advised him to go to the states where he could get the best treatment.



He said after leaving Ghana for the United States of America, his Doctor one Dr. Mensah was able to detect the problems with him and he spent a little $100 when he had spent some amount of cash at the 37 Military Hospital.



