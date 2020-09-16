General News

How a five-year-old child was looking for the mother who died in the Kyekyewere accident

Some 14 persons have died in the Kyekyewere accident which occurred on Tuesday

The Kyekyewere accident, which occurred around 4:30 am on Tuesday, involved a cargo truck and two commercial buses.

Recent updates show that 14 people have died and over 50 injured. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum and Nsawam government hospitals.



‘Confused’ five-year-old child



The Eastern Regional Director of the National Road Safety Commission, Abdulai Bawa Ghansah, reacting to the accident in an interview on Neat FM’s Me Man Nti programme, narrated how a child was clutching onto the mother’s slippers wondering where she was.

"A five-year-old child was seen looking for the mother and holding her slippers. She was just walking around looking for the mother,” he indicated sadly.



According to him, the little girl was not successful in her search for her beloved mother and “is currently in the hands of the police.”

