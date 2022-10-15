How a galamsey kingpin almost slapped Samuel Abu Jinapor - Report

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor

Radio personality Kwame Tanko has alleged that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor was almost slapped at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

According to him, the individual who almost slapped the Minister is involved in galamsey and could not fathom why a “small boy” wanted to disgrace him.



The individual, who he failed to name allegedly said “when did you come into the party, how much of your money has been used to run the political party? You want to disgrace me and spoil my job”.



He said it took the intervention of people around to stop the man from slapping the young, vibrant Minister.



“You know if I wasn’t there and I don’t have evidence, I won’t talk. When the President was in Kumasi to meet Chiefs and MMDCEs the Lands and Resource Minister was almost slapped. The person who wanted to beat him up questioned his locus in the party. When he raised his hand to slap the Minister, they held his hand,” Kwame Tanko said on Kumasi-based Angel FM.

The fight against illegal mining known in the local parlance as galamsey has come to the fore in National discussions.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who in the past vowed to put his Presidency on the line to ensure that Ghana wins the fight against the menace destroying the country’s water bodies and forest reserves has reiterated his commitment to the fight.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has indicated that the fight has been left in the hands of the Military and if it fails, the Military will be blamed for the failure.