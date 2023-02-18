10
How a man defiled 3 school girls in 5 hours at Agona Swedru – Report

Rape 9 Article File Photo

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Agona Swedru District Police Command has detained a 38-year-old man, Hamid Nana Baidoo, for defiling three teenage students while on their way home from school.

According to Peace FM's Central Regional correspondent, Jacob Kubi, the incident happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The reports said the students were returning from school when the suspect, who was driving his car stopped and invited them to get in the car because he was travelling in the same direction the minors were heading.

The report added that the suspect then drove them to his home and locked the three minors up, a 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds, and threatened to unleash his dogs on them should they raise an alarm.

He then stripped them naked and had sex with them while playing loud music to suppress their cries for assistance.

Afterwards, the suspect threatened to kill them all if they revealed anything about their plight.

Nonetheless, the victims informed their parents of the incident when they returned home.

The suspect was later arrested and arraigned before the Agona Swedru Circuit Court on Thursday, February 16, 2023, but there was no court sitting, hence he’s expected to be brought to court at a later date.

AM/SARA

