How a passenger and a ‘mate’ exchanged blows over fare increment

The recent increase in transportation fares is creating a lot of commotion in public transport across the country.

Just days after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) increased transport fares by 19 percent and the Concerned Drivers Association by 30 percent, transports fares went up sharply gains without any explanation or announcement which has resulted in the commotions being seen.



There have been several reports of drivers, their conductors (mates) and passengers fighting over the increase in fares which has resulted in severe injuries and some instances deaths.



A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed two men hammering each other over a disagreement on the transport fare.



It is not clear from the video who the conductor was and who the passenger was, but one of the passengers could be heard saying “Mate leave him alone I will pay for him”.



IB/BOG