How a prophecy motivated Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed what motivated him to aspire to be Ghana’s next president.

Kennedy Agyapong said he was driven to join the presidential race after he sighted a video of Prophet Amoako Attah’s prophecy in March 2022.



Prophet Francis Amoako Attah, who is the founder of Parliament Chapel International, prophesied that God had a special assignment for Kennedy Agyapong which goes beyond being a Member of Parliament.



“Nobody can stop Hon Kennedy Agyapong from his vision to become a president of Ghana. I saw in the realms of the spirit that the star of God picked Hon Kennedy Agyapong.



“Many people love him from their heart but they are not professing it to the general public. It will start gradually and all of a sudden, all the youth in the Country will Support Kennedy Agyapong.



“I saw the inscription 'Kennedy Agyapong For President'. It is going to happen and this is forensic prophecy," Prophet Amoako Atta stated.

Speaking about an invitation to worship with the congregation, on the 31st night, the MP said “before this invitation, I met Apostle Francis Amoako Attah once at a program at Burma Camp. Before then, I watched his video when he gave a prophecy that the next president of Ghana will be Kennedy Agyepong.”



According to Kennedy Agyapong, during their meeting at Burma Camp, he walked to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah and reminded him of that prophecy.



“Lots of people sent that video to me. What he said gave me courage and so I didn’t just allow that prophecy to make me swollen-headed. I had to get to work hard and not only rely on the prophecy and go to sleep. Today I am here and seeing the way you worship God, I know I am honoured to be here,” he added.



The NPP will later this year elect a flagbearer in the hopes of securing a victory in the 2024 presidential election.



Kennedy Agyapong disclosed he will be contesting in the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections in May 2022,

He made this announcement on Oman FM during an interview when he said “when the time comes, I am waiting for anybody in the party who will tell me to step down. They will see.”



So far, his main contenders, the outgoing Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have received endorsements from officials within the government and the party.











NYA/FNOQ