How a stray cow damaged a GH¢120,000 Honda CRV vehicle in Kumasi

The damage to the car was extensive

It may come as surprise to know that in this 21st century, stray cattle still graze and run on most principal streets of Kumasi the Ashanti Regional capital with no one attending to them.

To many people who reside in the Garden City in communities like Dichemso, Krofrom, Asawase, Alaba, Abrepo, Asokwa, Oforikriom, Buokrom, Airport Roundabout among others see this as no surprise to them.



Many opinion leaders have continuously called on authorities to see to it that the cattle owners restrict the movement of these animals in the ancient city.



However, the problem which seems not to have been attended to following the indifferent attitude of city authorities has caused the damage of a Honda CRV vehicle which is worth almost GH¢ 120,000.



The incident happened on the dual carriage road of Asokwa overpass at noon.

In a video sighted by MyNewsGH.com on Kumasi based Nhyira FM’s Facebook page, one could see a total damaged Honda CRV car that had collided with a stray cow crossing the dual carriage under the overpass bridge.



According to a resident of the area, stray cattle numbering over 30 cross the road daily at the same spot which has now become a norm.



According to the driver of the damaged vehicle, when he got to the spot he saw the cattle crossing so he slowed till they went off the road. Just as he picked up the pace, another stray one crossed his lane and crashed his car, damaging it in the process.



The extent of the damage was unimaginable, affecting the headlight, fenders, bumpers, replacement grills and the bonnet.