How an innocent Ghanaian was arrested in Dubai over smuggling of marijuana

The brother of a suspect who is currently in police custody in Dubai, for allegedly smuggling marijuana into Dubai has stated that his brother (suspect) was arrested at the airport in Dubai upon arrival of a crime he did not commit.

According to him, the items his brother was arrested with, did not belong to him but a friend who resided in Dubai.



Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Eric Addo Gordon the brother of the suspect, revealed that in November 2020, his brother informed him that the said friend by name Frank Osei, asked him to come to join him in Dubai for business.



Eric Addo Gordon narrated that his brother (suspect) asked that he escorts him to Accra where he could prepare for his trip to Dubai after meeting the person working on his travelling documents (Connection man).



Erica Addo stated that Frank Osei popularly known as ‘Big Joe’ asked his brother to bring the foodstuffs to him in Dubai as they were cheaper here in Ghana.



“Big Joe pleaded with my brother to bring some local foods on his behalf into Dubai. I however agreed with my brother to takes the items but I requested that I saw the bag in which the items were to be placed before my brother carry’s it along with him,” he recounted

“Though we agreed, Big Joe later sent us a voice note indicating that the bags would be given to us but it would be brought in by someone at the airport on the day of our departure to Dubai,” he added.



One Ahmed who he said was also called ‘Tony’ was designated to bring them the bags containing the food items.



“We reached the airport on 29 November 2020 and then my brother who is now a [suspect] received a call from a taxi driver who brought us the bags. Shortly after, Ahmed also came out from inside the airport.”



According to Eric, Ahmed was accompanied by a lady whom they later found out was part of the trip to Dubai. This move he explained, raised doubts among them since that was not part of the agreement.



“We however realized that a private car brought some bags to be given to the lady and ours came in with a taxi. That was when we realized something sinister was going on,” he recounted.

He further stated that his brother (suspect) called him upon arriving in Dubai to inform him that, he has successfully arrived and was waiting for the airport authorities to carry out the check-ins.



“He told me that, the airport authorities were checking his luggage’s and once he gets home he will call. So he dropped the call. In some few hours later, he received a call from a private number and the person was crying when I asked who was wrong, my brother couldn’t even speak, he was just crying and he told me that, the bag which was brought to him at the airport was containing some illegal drugs and he has been arrested for carrying that to the country,” he said.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s Consulate in Dubai has indicated that the five suspects arrested for smuggling illegal drugs into Dubai have denied knowledge of the “weed” which was in their possession.