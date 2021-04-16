How an unplanned pregnancy denied Dominic Ayine his childhood dream of becoming a priest

Dr. Dominic Ayine says an unplanned pregnancy stopped him from going to the seminary

Dr Dominic Ayine, a former Attorney General has described how his childhood dream of going to the seminary and becoming a Catholic priest was curtailed after he impregnated his girlfriend.

Being a young student at the Notre Dame Minor Secondary School in the Upper East region at the time, and having no doubts that he would pursue his dream of entering the priesthood, he narrated how an unintended wrong life choice completely smashed that intention.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Dominic Ayine explained that at the age of 20 and a few months before he got to enter the seminary, his girlfriend informed him that she was pregnant for him.



“I actually wanted to become a catholic priest and that was the only thing I wanted but before I could complete Lower Six, my girlfriend gave birth to my first son. I experimented and the whole experiment went wrong and he was born. I told myself that if being a priest is actually a calling, then this is a sign from God that I should not become one. So that was how my priestly ambitions ended…I was left with no option but to become a lawyer,” the Bolgatanga East MP revealed, reports myjoyonline.com.

He explained further that this dream of leading eucharist in the Catholic church was born from his association with a catholic priest while still a young boy.



It was after his failed attempt at getting into the seminary that he considered the advice of his friend’s brother, Ambrose Dery, to pursue law.