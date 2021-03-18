How armed robbers killed top Islamic cleric, Ali Ahmed Maikano – An eyewitness account

The late Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano

The Ghanaian Islamic community has been thrown into shock and state of mourning after renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants on the dawn of Wednesday, March 17.

Police in the Bono East region have since launched investigations to unravel circumstances leading to his killing.



According to a mynewsgh report, the son of popular Sheikh Jallo Maikano of Prang was travelling to his home in Prang from Kajegu, where he was billed as guest speaker for an event.



He was however shot by suspected unidentified highway robbers.



myjoyonline reports that Bono East Regional Commander, DCOP Asumadu Okyere-Darko disclosed that an eyewitness, Abdul-Mumuni came to lodge a complaint at the Police station with regard to the incident.

Abdul-Mumin reported that at about 7 pm that day, he was travelling on a motorbike with Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano when the attack occurred.



When they arrived at Abromase road, some unknown assailants opened fire at them. DCOP Okyere-Darko furthered that the biker told them he managed to escape and rushed to the police station to report.



“The police accompanied him to the scene, where we found the body of the victim with a gunshot wound on his right leg,” the Bono East Regional Commander, told Joy News’ Anass Sabit.



He added, “At that moment, he was dead. Some robberies had happened there before Abdul Mumuni and the victim also got there.”