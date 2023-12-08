How being the first boy after girls in his family inspired ECG MD's support for women initiatives

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama, has described how taking inspiration from his elder sisters inspired him to support the women’s wing of the company to venture into a new era of building women leaders.

He explained that having come as the fourth child of his parents, with his three older siblings being women, there was an automatic flow of him taking inspiration from them, and for which reason he also supports initiatives of women.



He made this known while speaking with a cross-section of the media during the launch of the FemPower Outreach and Scholarship scheme of the Power Queens (women’s wing of the ECG) in Accra.



The launch also coincides with the 35th anniversary of the group.



Speaking in the interview, Samuel Mahama stressed that he has always been an advocate for women initiatives especially too because he equally gets a lot of support from them wherever he is.



“It has been one of the passionate programs for me since I took over as MD of the electricity Company of Ghana. The Power Queens have always been very dear to me; they’ve supported me in a lot of programs and endeavours that we’ve undertaken, and I personally took an interest because I’ve supported most of their projects going forward.

“I was born in a family of 3 girls before me the boy, and then my younger brother, and we have always made it the point that I look up to my sisters because they’ve been a very great source of inspiration for me. So, anything that comes up that has to do with the women in any institution and any company that I’ve ever worked in, I do well to support, and I’m very happy this event has come up and it has gone successfully,” he said.



The Chief of Staff of Ghana, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, who was the special guest of honour at the event, took time out to praise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment to women empowerment and for appointing her as Ghana's first female Chief of Staff.



"I commend the President for taking a big risk in deciding to have a woman as Chief of Staff and I want to encourage you all that you do belong. You are where you are because you deserve to be there. It's not easy to be a woman leader... people don't expect you to be able to achieve anything. Be confident, be open-minded, do the best and you can be the best," she said.



She also urged the women to work had to attain leadership positions, adding that when they do get there, they should not feel little within themselves, but know that they deserve to be there.



Maataa Opare, who is the leader of the Power Queens of ECG, stated that FemPower is aimed at building a lasting legacy of empowering women in various fields, especially in STEM and in engineering.

"FemPower is not just a concept; it is a commitment. Our call is not just for more women in engineering and leadership roles, but for qualified women who can contribute meaningfully to the growth and success of ECG. It is not about mere numbers; it is about expertise, capability, and diversity of thought.



"We envision FemPower becoming a lasting legacy, a testament to our commitment to gender diversity and the empowerment of women. As we embark on this journey, we invite each of you to join us in making FemPower a success—a feature of our company that will outlive us all," she stated.



FemPower Outreach Program, aimed at empowering women within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to ascend into leadership roles. This significant initiative will be held under the esteemed auspices of the ECG Power Queens Club on their 35th anniversary.



FemPower is a pioneering endeavor that underscores the commitment of the ECG Power Queens Club to foster gender diversity and inclusivity within the organization. The program's primary focus is on nurturing and empowering women employees, providing them with the tools and opportunities necessary to assume leadership positions within the electricity distribution industry.





