How can Atsu die when those taking pensioner funds are living? – Kumchacha wonders

Heaven’s Gate Ministries founder and leader, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha has stated that he would have let someone die in place of Black Stars player, Christian Atsu if he had the power.

According to Kumchacha, whiles one cannot question the decisions of God, there are some people in Ghana who do not merit to live if they were to be compared to the late player and his deeds.



“I say that if death could be swapped, I would have swapped Atsu’s death with someone else. I would have done just that but one cannot understand the work of God,” the prophet said during an interview on Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kumchacha added that “We are all in this country where people have purchased government bond for five to 10 years and out of nowhere someone has sworn to take it away from pensioners regardless of whether they will get money for medication or they will die, and that they will receive their money in 15 years’ time. How can all these people be around while Atsu is gone, if only it was possible to swap death. How can you comprehend this?”



Speaking about the personality of Christian Atsu, Kumchacha said the various tributes that has poured in following the demise of the player bears testimony to his life including his benevolence.



“Even the charity that he engaged in, we pastors cannot measure up to that. Because we pastors plant certain things in the minds of our members. We ask them to build their wealth in heaven whiles we are building our own right here on earth. The Bible teaches us in Hebrews 11:5 that when Enoch was going to be lifted up to heaven, they were testimonies about how pleasing he was to God. Today, across Ghana, the young and old are mourning the death of Atsu and bearing testimony to his benevolence,” he said.

Christian Atsu died from the impact of a massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria over a week ago.



The body of the former Black Stars player was found under rubble after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that stuck on February 6, 2023.



