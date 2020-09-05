General News

How can Okada create more jobs than NABCO? - Akufo-Addo quizzes

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock at his opponent’s claims that the Okada business has created more sustainable jobs that NABCO and Planting for food and jobs.

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, in an interview providing backing for his claims of legalizing Okada Business in Ghana indicated that it has created more jobs than government’s social intervention programmes.



“Why behave like the turkey and bury your head in the sand? This pragyas, Aboboyaa, okadas have created more jobs in this economy than any government job-related policy. It has created more jobs than NaBCo, YEA and all those artificial job creation programs,” he said.



But speaking on Acca-based Oman FM in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored, the President of Ghana was shocked that John Mahama could reason in that line.

According to him, NABCO, Planting for food and jobs and other social intervention programmes have created over two million jobs since he took over power.



“How can that provide more jobs than NABCO and Planting for foods and jobs? We have provided over two million jobs with these social intervention initiatives. So how can you say that okada will provide more jobs?”the President quizzed.



Akufo-Addo noted that John Mahama’s inconsistencies are worrying and does not help in public discourse.

