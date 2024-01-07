How can a PhD holder say this? – Felix Kwakye slams Dr Adutwum

Felix Kwakye Ofosu (R) and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (L)

Former Deputy Minister for Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has slammed the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, over his suggestion that former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme means that he would cancel it if he comes into office again.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, January 6, 2024, Kwakye Ofosu was shocked by the minister’s statement given his pedigree.



He questioned why a minister and someone with a doctorate would say that reviewing a programme means cancelling.



“How can a supposed PhD holder and Minister be so light and pedestrian in thought?



“What a shocker!” the former deputy minister, who is a special aide to former President Mahama, wrote on X.



What Mahama said about reviewing Free SHS:

Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), declared the intention to conduct a comprehensive review of the Free Senior High School policy within the initial 100 days of assuming office should he win the 2024 general elections.



This, he said, is a move to ensure a robust foundation in elementary education.



In a news report by myjoyonline.com, the former president detailed his plan to establish a committee comprising educational experts to devise an enhanced framework for the implementation of the policy.



“Within the first 100 days in government, we will convene a stakeholder summit that brings together educationists, experts, teachers, parents, students and opinion leaders to deliberate on how to improve the implementation of the Free SHS system and also improve the quality of our basic education,” he stated.



Furthermore, John Mahama proposed a return to utilising the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for student assessments within the regional bloc and not limiting it to Ghana alone.

What the education minister said:



Speaking at the 63rd anniversary of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi last weekend, pointed at successes of the Free SHS policy before warning that any plans to review will be counterproductive.



"President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, brought Free SHS and they have provided the needed support to make it a success and bring relief to parents," he said.



"If anybody says they will review Free SHS it means one thing. That person wants to cancel it and we won't allow that," he stated.



