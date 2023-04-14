How can a shirt from a UK fashion shop be a military attire? - NPP Youth Organizer asks Police

Salam Mustapha and a copy of the shirt as displayed on a website

Abdul Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party has shaded the police in respect of an invitation extended to him over purported use of military attire.

Salam in a Facebook post of April 12, 2023, hours to his appearance at the Police CID Headquarters in Accra pointed out that he was only wearing a designer shirt bought in the United Kingdom.



His post confirmed receipt of the police invite, went on to jab the National Democratic Congress [NDC] who he accused of petitioning for his questioning before addressing where he got the attire from.



"How the police failed to see the symbol of 'true religion' embossed on the shirt left breast-pocket strikes me. How can a shirt bought in a shop in London with its label be described as a military camouflage?" his post concluded.



On April 13, he honoured the police invitation in the company of hundreds of party supporters. Photos shared on his Facebook timeline showed him in the company of some party bigwigs walking from the Kanda area towards the police headquarters.



He captioned the post thus: "One for all, all for one! Thank you all for the love today. I couldn't have asked for anything more, this is love. For all those who called and texted too, I appreciate you too. You made me feel loved today.

"I honored the invitation of the police and it went well. Sincere gratitude to Senior Counsel Frank Davies and Andrew Khartey for the solid legal representation. Thank you once more!"



Salam's April 12 post



I received this letter from the Police Commander to report to the Upper West Regional Police Command. Due to some family circumstances, i couldn't travel to Wa, but upon further communication, we subsequently have arranged for me to meet the police at CID headquarters tomorrow at 12 noon.



I understand that the NDC petitioned the police to invite me because some officers of theirs were invited to answer questions on why they wore camouflage to campaign in the Ashanti Region.



I will honour the invitation tomorrow, but this equalisation attempt has failed. How the police failed to see the symbol of 'true religion' embossed on the shirt left breast-pocket strikes me. How can a shirt bought in a shop in London with its label be described as a military camouflage?