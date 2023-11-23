How can my son stand in front of Jubilee House and protest against me? - Chief of Staff 'scolds' Mornah

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff and Bernard Mornah

A video shared by Okay FM on Facebook has revisited a meeting between Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and former chairperson of the People's Convention Party (PNC), Bernard Mornah, during the funeral of the late Theresa Kufour.

The footage at the Heroes Park in Kumasi captured the Chief of Staff questioning Mornah over his decision to join a protest against the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in front of the Jubilee House, seat of presidency.



The video was accompanied by the caption “Bernard Mona my son why carry placards against my NPP party, see me in my office” — Chief Of Staff, at the late Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor’s funeral



Amidst the background noise, the Chief of Staff, visibly emotional is heard saying “This is my son, and you can stand in front of Jubilee, we don't do that. He is my son, and I don't have any bad intentions against him, so why would he think of evil against me?"



Mornah responds, explaining that he had attempted to visit Opare at her residence but was unable to meet her.



“Mum, I came to your house but I didn’t meet you.”

The incident comes in the wake of Bernard Mornah's recent participation in the #OccupyJulorbi House protest organized by the Democracy Hub.



The protest which was aimed at demanding accountability from the government saw Bernard actively participating.







AM/SARA





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.