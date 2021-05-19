How can systems work in a country where it’s a crime to be right? - Avram Moshe

Avram Ben Moshe, leader of the Common Sense Family

• Avram Ben Moshe has stated that many Ghanaian youths are hungry and the country needs to be fixed

• He said the system is not working due to corruption and the attitude of not adapting to change



• According to him, people are arrested for being right and that is a canker that needs to be addressed



Avram Ben Moshe, the leader of the Common Sense Family, has stated that systems in the country are not working as expected and the government needs to work fixing them.



According to him, the youths are angry over the numerous hardship in the system and this could lead to chaos if nothing is done about it.



“The truth is our systems are not working because if they were, we would not have had youths crying for the country to get fixed. The white man has made their system in such a way that now, technology is all they’re using and we’re nowhere near them when it comes to that,” he said.

He also noted that the systems in the country are very corrupt and it is difficult to accept change.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he questioned that, how can systems work in a country where it is a crime to know you are right?



“We should change our constitution. Till date, there are certain acts in the constitution I still do not understand and think should be removed”. He added.