How can you buy struggling AirtelTigo without telling Ghanaians - Ras Mubarak

MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has slammed the government for buying the shares in AirtelTigo, a company he said was struggling.

The government is set to take over the shares of AirtelTigo along with all customers, assets, and agreed liabilities.



The government of Ghana through this transaction, will temporarily operate the national asset in the best interest of the nation, and ensure the protection of the interests of all employees, customers, and stakeholders, and a continuation of the digital transformation in Ghana, a statement issued on the move has said.



Given the multiplier impact the telecommunications sector has on the economy and various related industries, the Government of Ghana has entered into this agreement to ensure that thousands of Ghanaian jobs are safe-guarded, the statement added.



But Ras Mubaraka says the company is not doing well but has been bought by an administration that had earlier said the government has no business in space of telecommunication.



"Today, the same party that sold Ghana Telecom to Vodafone and inspire of the profits from Vodafone Ghanaians are not getting any returns. That same government has gone ahead to acquire AirtelTigo. Look at the president’s expenditure, his travels within Ghana have cost the nation GHc 5 .8 million just for hotel bills. When you visit our regions, there are accommodation facilities maintained by the state for the president to use but in spite of that, they used GHc5.8 million on hotel bills.”

"They have made up their minds to keep looting our resources and with zero accountability to the people. How is that a major deal such as AirtelTigo you do not tell Ghanaians about it? How can buy a company that is struggling and in distress and will not tell Ghanaians the cost.”



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



The board of Bharti Airtel in a statement issued to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday evening [October 27, 2020] announced that the board has cleared the sale of its Ghana joint venture – Airtel Tigo – to the Ghana government.



“The parties are in advance stages of discussions for conclusion of the commercial agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo on a going concern basis to the government of Ghana,” Airtel said in the statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange in India.



The proposed deal would result in the government of Ghana acquiring 100% shares of Airtel Ghana Limited, also known as AirtelTigo, along with all its customers, assets, and agreed liabilities.