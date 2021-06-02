How can you dictate to your employer? - GMA President slams striking lab scientists

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has criticized the Medical Laboratory Scientists who are still on strike despite a court ruling.

The strike action which started from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on May 20, is in protest against the decision of the Management to post two doctors to work in the Unit of the Laboratory Scientists.



Subsequently, the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an interlocutory injunction compelling them to call off the strike nationwide.



However, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Dennis Adu Gyasi said the strike is still on because the injunction was only against the KATH chapter.



Speaking to the current impasse in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea wondered why an "employee' will dictate to an "employer".



" . . Management; your employer has sent someone for you to work with then you the employee claim you can't work with the person; then why don't you leave . . . ?" he queried.

"We're already fighting Covid; we can't have a divided attention . . . that space (Unit of the Lab Scientists) is a public space; never in my life have I heard an employee telling another employee that I won't allow you to work here . . . the headship of any department depends on the hospital management and they select the most competent person who can handle the place..."



Dr. Frank Ankobea recalled when a similar incident occurred at Korle-bu Teaching Hospital where GMA members were given death threats; saying, "we won't sit down for this to continue. In as much as we want to work together, we won't allow intimidation".



