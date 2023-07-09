How can you have a problem with taxing condoms but not taxes on sanitary pads? - Randy Abbey slams govt

Renowned broadcaster Dr Randy Abbey has taken a swipe at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over his decision to tax sanitary pads.

Speaking on his Good Morning Ghana programme on Friday, July 7, 2023, Dr Abbey could not believe that the government considered sanitary pads as a luxury good.



He rejected the government's excuses that adding sanitary pads to goods considered as luxuries was a mistake.



“How can you have a problem with taxes on condoms but not have a problem with placing taxes on sanitary pads and even described it as a luxury product?



There might be something wrong with you,” Dr Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana, said.

He added that even though the government must find money to govern the country, it has to do it reasonably.



“It is your duty to look for money but it is also your duty to look for money from sensible places,” he said.



