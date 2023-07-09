1
Menu
News

How can you have a problem with taxing condoms but not taxes on sanitary pads? - Randy Abbey slams govt

Video Archive
Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned broadcaster Dr Randy Abbey has taken a swipe at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over his decision to tax sanitary pads.

Speaking on his Good Morning Ghana programme on Friday, July 7, 2023, Dr Abbey could not believe that the government considered sanitary pads as a luxury good.

He rejected the government's excuses that adding sanitary pads to goods considered as luxuries was a mistake.

“How can you have a problem with taxes on condoms but not have a problem with placing taxes on sanitary pads and even described it as a luxury product?

"

There might be something wrong with you,” Dr Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana, said.

He added that even though the government must find money to govern the country, it has to do it reasonably.

“It is your duty to look for money but it is also your duty to look for money from sensible places,” he said.

Watch Randy Abbey’s remarks in the video below:



BAI/FNOQ

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Related Articles: