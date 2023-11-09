How can you make a policy and try to deprive people from qualifying? - Tenants' Union of Ghana

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Secretary-General of the National Tenants' Union of Ghana, Frederick Opoku, has called out the government's alleged attempts to obstruct people from qualifying for the National Rental Assistance Scheme.

He criticized what he perceives as deliberate hurdles placed in the path of individuals seeking to benefit from the program.



According to him, the government, after coming up with policies such as the National Rental Assistance Scheme, clandestinely puts in technicalities to prevent people from accessing it.



On January 31, 2023, the government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing, launched the National Rental Assistance Scheme with a GH¢30 million commitment under a pilot phase.



The pilot phase is expected to cover the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, Bono East, and Northern regions.



Under the scheme, rent payment advances will be made for applicants who are either in the process of renewing, renting a room/apartment or a complete house.

The government added that the scheme will provide low-interest loans to eligible Ghanaians to enable them to pay rent advances, which will be repaid on a monthly basis to match the tenure of the rent.



The minister in charge of the sector, Francis Asenso-Boakye, noted that so far, a total of 1105 people have benefitted from the scheme.



He added that the government had spent GH¢13,785,597 had been disbursed to the beneficiaries in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern, and Bono East regions.



However, speaking on Accra-based Class FM, Frederick Opoku, stated that these claims do not reflect reality.



“You bring a policy as a government then you clandestinely try to deprive people from qualifying, you intentionally bring technicalities to fail people who are supposed to benefit.

"You brought GH¢30 million and a year now, you have only invested GH¢1000. Almost 6000 people have been deprived, they better take their money because nobody will qualify,” he said.



Expressing disappointment in the government's stance, the General Secretary, Frederick Opoku, urged the government to re-evaluate the policies to ensure wider access to the benefits of the scheme, in ensuring that the policies benefit a broader section of Ghanaians.



“The Tenant Union of Ghana is very disappointed, they don't appreciate the masses of this country. If they say that the system is so robust and people are not qualified, so shall it be, who am I to push it. The only thing is not to advocate and that they should redefine and refine their policies to benefit the majority of Ghanaians,” he added.



