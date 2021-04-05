How come trees are falling on transmission lines all over – John Jinapor questions GRIDCo

Former Deputy Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor

Former Deputy Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor has questioned Ghana Grid Company Limited, GRIDCo, on reasons it ascribed to the power outage experienced in major parts of Accra on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

According to the Yapei-Kusawgu MP, GRIDCo’s justification of a tree falling on a transmission line causing the outage is one that has become suddenly one too many.



In a post on his Facebook page sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Jinapor averred that there seems to be a tree falling on transmission lines all over the country thus resulting in erratic power supply on daily basis.



“Dear GRIDCo, all of a sudden, we are being told that trees keep falling on our transmission lines all over the country and causing massive Dumsor on a daily basis. How come?” he questioned.



GRIDCo in a statement issued on Sunday, explained that the loss of power supply to some parts of the capital on Saturday was because “a conductor on the Tema-Accra East transmission line fell at Trassaco, leading to power outages in major parts of the Greater Accra Region.”

According to GRIDCo, its maintenance team worked around the clock to restore power to some of the affected areas whiles power supply to areas around Trassaco was reduced to 50% to give room for the permanent fixing of the problem.







Read the full statement by GRIDCo below:



