How conflict in Bawku could generate into something worse than a coup in Ghana - Security expert explains

A leading security expert in the country, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has explained that there are other things that are of great worry to him than the possibilities of Ghana encountering a military coup.

He explained that Ghana appears to be a safe haven currently, amid the several coups that have threatened the sub-region, because of what appears to be institutions that are running well.



Dr. Antwi-Danso, who is the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), added that this notwithstanding, Ghana should be wary of other internal security threats like ungoverned areas.



“We are only safe because there is a semblance of the ballot to the next ballot. There is also a semblance of participation because of the way we do things; there’s a semblance of institutional presence – institutions of state are working in Ghana. These are some of the things that are saving Ghana and making Ghana safe from coups.



“But there are several other things we need to watch out: incessant feuds like tribal feuds and wars around us; we should be very careful about that. And again, ungoverned spaces – spaces where government is not felt. Dollar Power is one such place. Bawku and other areas where there are feuds, I fear that as insecurity on the state, rather than coups,” he explained.



Speaking to Etsey Atisu on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV on the subject of the state of Ghana’s security in the face of the recent coups on Africa, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso stressed that Bawku is a place that must be carefully watched.



He explained that just like it happened in Mali, if care is not taken, any of the feuding factions in the town can move out to get support from any of the jihadist groups in the region to help in their fight.

This, he added, would not augur well for Ghana and should be carefully looked at since it can be worse than a coup d’état.



“Because, the Bawku situation, for example, can invite terrorists. In fact, Mali started off this way, with internecine feuds among the tribes… and they invited Al Qaeda, then later on, other groups also invited ISIS and they have formed what is called ISWAP (ISIS in West African Province).



“So, if we don’t take care, one of the Bawku factions can invite any of the jihadists to come and help them. I’m more afraid about these than a coup in Ghana,” he added.



AE/AW