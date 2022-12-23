8
Menu
News

How customs officers allegedly beat up the 'wrong man' over theft allegations

Video Archive
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have been accused of brutalising an innocent civilian who was accused of stealing.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed the officers who got down from a white pickup truck asking people to sit on the floor.

From this group, they picked out one man and started beating him up.

The man, who was narrating the incident in the video which appeared to be from a CCTV camera, claimed that it happened at Paradise a resort near Linda Dor restaurant at Nsutam in the Eastern Region.

He alleged that the customs officers captured in the video, numbering about 5, are from the Nsutam office of customs.

The narrator, who identified himself as Kwaku Adu, said that the officers trooped to Paradise after a man reported to them that he had been robbed by someone who was driving a black vehicle.

“When they arrived at the scene, they started beating up a young man who was standing close to a black vehicle without asking him any questions. The man was at the place to have a meeting with the daughter of the owner of Paradise.

“When they (the officers) got there, they asked everyone to sit on the floor and asked whom the car belong to. The gentleman said it was his and at once they started beating him up, kicking him and hitting him with their guns,” he said in Twi.

Kwaku Adu also said that the officers took him (the accused person) to their office and the accuser arrived there only to tell them that they had arrested the wrong person.

He added that all their attempts to get justice for the victim have proven futile. He called on authorities who had seen the video to help the young man, whom he said is still incapacitated from the beats he got.

Watch a video of the incident below:







IB/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: