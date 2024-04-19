How did it get there? - Social media users react to how parked truck caused train accident

One of the new trains that crashed into the stationary truck

Social media users reacted furiously to a photo of a Hyundai truck parked on a rail line after it emerged that it had caused an accident involving a train that was on a test run on Thursday, April 18.

The accident site is believed to be along the Tema-Mpakadan route where the train was to be deployed in the coming weeks.



In a photo that has since gone viral on social media, pro-government accounts and media outlets shared the photo of the truck whose driver is said to have parked it and disappeared.



On social media, opinions are split with some drawing political motives.



A group are accusing the driver of having acted out of malice and for political reasons, others are also questioning the official government narrative about how come the accident was not avoided.



A statement from the Railways Ministry said the train was in a curve hence its inability to stop in time without crashing into the truck.

Read some reactions below:



John Peter Amewu, the railway minister was among those who reacted on social media, "Unfortunate, irresponsible, and unpatriotic!" he captioned his Facebook post with the said photo.



"The new train they brought has had an accident during the testing. Nothing works in this country," X user Olamide (@OlamideGh) wrote.



ENOCK @enocksmith84 wrote: "Ghana, recently acquired train, has been involved in an accident while on a test somewhere in the Asuogyaman.



"A KIA truck was parked right on the rails Someone deliberately did this just to destroy the train and bring losses to the country. How do you even expect people to use this when texting it got into an accident?"

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer wrote on Facebook: "The access route is on the left side as seen in the picture, so how did the driver end up parking nicely on the railway track? Bunch of unpatriotic nation wreckers."



X user Ofori-Akuffo (@OforiAkuffo) asked: "Still tryna figure out how the accident happened. Was site of the obstruction obscured somehow? Was it a bullet train?"



Etornam Axandrah,ADL (@EtornamAxandrah) expressed doubts: "The train's accident is not making sense to me one bit."







