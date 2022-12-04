How did you fund your trip to Qatar - Dr. Otchere Ankrah asks NPP MPs

Some NPP Members of Parliament have been criticized for not taking part in the 2023 budget debate in Parliament.

According to reports, only 21 NPP MPs were present in Parliament.



While some of the NPP MPs were reportedly in Committee meetings, others were seen on social media watching the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.



Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah chastising them for 'neglecting' their duties, said if going to Qatar was more important to them (MPs), "they should stay there and not come back".



Meanwhile, he wants to know who sponsored the MPs' trip to Qatar.

"Those in Qatar are a lot...some are taking selfies here and there. If taking part in the debate is not important to you, when the World Cup ends, stay there and don't come back to Ghana. Be an MP in Qatar. By the way, how did they fund their trip to Qatar" he queried while speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'



Listen to him in the video below:



