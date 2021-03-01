How foreign media reported Akufo-Addo’s historic COVAX shot

Akufo-Addo received his shot at the 37 Military Hospital

Foreign media last week gave Ghana considerable coverage on February 24 when the first ever consignment of COVAX vaccines were delivered at the Kotoka International Airport, KIA.

Ghana became the first country to be served by the WHO-led equitable vaccine distribution facility which seeks to make vaccines accessible to disadvantaged countries at a time developed nations are hoarding supplies.



Five days after the consignment was delivered, Ghana began a strategic rollout of vaccination with the president, his vice, and other top government officials receiving their shots publicly.



Ghana leader becomes first COVAX vaccine recipient was the headline the BBC World Service used.



“The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has become the world's first recipient of the coronavirus vaccine from Covax, a scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for poorer countries,” their lede read.



The AFP news agency tweeted breaking news when the president received his shot at the 37 Military Hospital. It read: “Ghana president receives world's first free Covax jab.”

Their article with the same headline quoted the president as saying: "It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it!" The first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo also became the second person to publicly receive a shot.



Reuters Africa was yet to report on the start of vaccination but has carried a story from last Sunday from the president’s 24th coronavirus address. It was headlined: “Taking COVID vaccines will not alter your DNA, president says.”



Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo urged citizens of the West African state on Sunday to ignore conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus vaccines ahead of the launch of its nationwide inoculation campaign.



CGTN Africa carried a story with the headline: “Ghanaian president kicks off country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.”