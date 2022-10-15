How foreign media reported Kwasi Kwarteng's sacking

UK's former Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng

On Friday, October 14, 2022, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Finance Minister for the United Kingdom (UK), was relieved of his post just three weeks after the presentation of the state budget.

Prime Minister Liz Truss's sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng topped social media trends in Ghana due to his ties with the West African state.



The British-born Ghanaian minister in his resignation letter said "I have accepted."



Parts of the letter read, "You have asked me to stand aside as your chancellor. I have accepted. When you asked me to serve as your chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right."



Kwarteng's sacking as Chancellor was headlined by several international media outlets across the globe and featured on the front pages of major newspapers.



The former UK's finance minister has been the Member of Parliament for Spelthorne in northern Surrey since 2010.

