How galamsey pollution is making its way to the Atlantic Ocean

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The devastating effects of the menace of illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as galamsey, have been seen across various parts of the country.

Till now, we have been seeing how galamsey has degraded farmlands and polluted inland water bodies across the Ashanti, Eastern, Western and Bono regions.

Now the pollution of water bodies by galamsey seems to be getting to the sea.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed how parts of the Atlantic Ocean along the Central Regional coast is gradually been polluted by galamsey activities.

The narrator in the video indicated that the sea, which was looking brownish, is being polluted by galamsey water from the Pra River.

“I’m here at Awona beach, off the Cape Coast road towards Takoradi. You can see the ocean over here. See how brown it is. That is all from the River Pra. That is all muddy matters from galamsey actives.

“See all the way over there, the Pra River all the way, all this water is brown. All galamsey water,” he said.

Watch the video below:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
