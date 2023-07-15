How many criminals are at the presidency, if a character like Kusi Boateng can be secretary of NC? - MP

Rev Victor Kusi Boateng

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has reacted to the court’s decision to dismiss a case filed by Rev. Kusi Boateng against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The MP says the judgment of the court has shown that the man of God has no business around the national cathedral project.



He said if a court could describe the actions of the man of God as criminal, then it raises questions about the number of criminals working at the presidency.



The Human Rights Court has today dismissed Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’s application which sought to restrain Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa the MP for North Tongu.



The court’s judgment that the parliamentary oversight had unravelled two distinct identities in conduct which borders on criminality and therefore the application was dismissed for lack of capacity and locus standi.



The court ruled that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Victor Kusi Boateng are two separate identities concurrently used by the Applicant and 1st Respondent is justified in his claims that, Victor Kusi Boateng is not an alias but another separate identity altogether.



The court said the way the two identities were used does not suggest a simple case of two different names, but rather two independent and totally separate identities to conceal applicant’s dealings in a manner that was not obvious, until the investigations and publications of 1st Respondent.

The applicant’s assertion that the use of two names in the manner he has done is not a crime under our laws is misconceived, as the two identities were used in a pattern of duplicity depicting a lack of transparency and this conduct borders on criminality, the court added.



In response, Dr. Apaak tweeted, asking how did such a ”character” become the secretary of the National Cathedral?



He also wonders how many more criminals are working for the presidency.



This government’s actions, in his opinion, have depraved the presidency.



”How did such a character become Sec and Board of Trustee of a National Cathedral? How many more criminals are walking freely in the Presidency? The Presidency has been so, so, so DEPRAVED! The AG must prosecute him immediately, he is not above the law!”