'How many were they?' - Western Regional Minister rubbishes ''Sekondi/Takoradi Deserves Better' demo

The 'Sekondi/Takoradi Deserves Better' protest, which saw hundreds of residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis take to the streets to express their discontent, has been met with scepticism by Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

The Minister labelled the demonstration as nothing more than a "joke," asserting that the number of participants did not warrant serious consideration.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa, Minister Darko-Mensah stated, "How many are they; this is not an issue. Look at the number we have."



"Don't you think Takoradi is under threat?" The host inquired about the residents' concerns.



The Minister responded, "It is not. Not at all. Just assembling a hundred people to run around the town? That's not a demonstration; that's a joke."



The protesters' grievances were clear as they voiced their frustrations regarding the neglect of development in the Twin City over the years.

They accused various governments of failing to drive the much-needed progress for the region.



The Convener of the protest, Samuel Appiah Gyimah, also known as GH Bishop, highlighted some of the pressing issues.



He expressed concern about the deteriorating state of the city's roads and the lack of infrastructure development.



"People are scared to speak up in Sekondi Takoradi because of political witch-hunting.



"Look at the Essipon Sports stadium; it is currently in a total mess, and nobody seems to care. Our Cultural Center is in a sorry state, and nothing has been done about it over the years. Traffic lights have been off for over five years, and our roads are very bad. That is what we are seeking answers from our leaders," he said.

The protesters took their message to the streets, marching from Takoradi to Sekondi, carrying placards with various inscriptions reflecting their grievances. The demonstration culminated at the Western Region Coordinating Council, where they intended to present their petition. However, Minister Darko-Mensah was unavailable to receive their demands.





