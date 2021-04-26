'How much is the pencil for your eyebrow for you to buy AirtelTigo for US$1?' - Sam George to Ursula

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has clapped back at the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for saying that the government bought AirtelTigo for US$1.

He wondered how such a telecommunication network company could be bought at a dollar, comparing it to the cost of pencil ladies; including the minister uses in drawing their eyebrows.



The legislator maintained that the Parliamentary Committee of Communications' position is to seek accountability from Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on the purchase of the telecommunication network.



"Someone tell our Minister for Communications that grand posturing and arrogant clap backs would not stop us on the Parliamentary Committee of Communications and the good people of Ghana from demanding accountability from her."



"What does she take us for? That she bought AirtelTigo for $1? How much is the eyebrow pencil she uses to draw her eyebrows and she thinks she can insult our intelligence? " he said in a Facebook post.

The government of Ghana and the parent companies of AirtelTigo, Bharti Airtel Ghana Holdings B.V., MIC Africa B.V, concluded negotiations and signed an agreement to transfer the shares of the company to the Ghana government following the announcement of the company’s departure from the Ghanaian market last year.



This agreement transfers all customers, assets and agreed liabilities of AirtelTigo to the Government of Ghana.



