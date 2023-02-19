How my child's aggregate 15 miraculously changed to 31 - Father narrates

A frustrated parent at the GNAT Hall

A parent has narrated how his ward’s result slip was allegedly changed a few days after they checked it online.

Narrating how it happened, he said he went to the post office to check his ward’s result two weeks ago when he heard the results were out.



Upon checking the first time, his son had an aggregate 15 which he printed out, however, while he was checking for the school placement, his ward did not get a school.



He then went back to check the results of his ward again only to realize his results slip has allegedly been changed from aggregate 15 to aggregate 31.



Sharing his frustration during an interview with Onua Fm, he said, he is with the two different prints out at the GNAT Hall in Accra to know his ward’s faith.



The man who was speaking with Onua TV at the GNAT Hall in Accra Friday, February 17, 2023, said the result of the best six aggregates of his son was 15 when they checked after the release about a fortnight ago.

“When the results came two weeks ago, I checked and he got aggregate 15 in the print out. So I went back to check his placement and realised he did not get a school and I checked his results again and it was aggregate 31. I am here with the two print out and I don’t understand and that why I am, I have been told anything. If this computer placement is an issue, then we should go back to the old system where we go to schools for results because this does not make sense at all,” he told the journalist.



Some parents, guardians and students have thronged the the GNAT hall in Accra to vent their concerns to personnel from the Ghana Education Service over the school placements, change in school, gender, status, among others.



The GNAT hall, serving as the resolution centre for the Ghana Education Service, aims at helping address the challenges of students.



Some parents who spoke to the Ghanaweb’s news team noted that their wards were placed in schools far from them and need a change.



Out of the 547,329 candidates who sat for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), a total of 538,399 qualified for this year’s Computerised School Selection Placement (CSSPS) in Senior High and Technical and Vocational Schools.

A total of 372,780 students, representing 69.24 per cent of the qualified students have been automatically placed in one of their school choices, while 165,619 candidates, representing 30,76 per cent, who could not be matched with any of their choices, are to do self-placement to select from available schools.



Candidates for the self-placement module are to select a school from the portal by providing their region, residential preference, school, and programme of choice, click on submit, print the form, and visit the school to begin the admission process.



The Ghana Education Service noted that schools selected on the self-placement portal can be changed as many times as the candidate wishes on the portal until they enrol in a school.





