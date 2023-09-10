How one UEW student donating blood to save a stranger led several others to abandon their exams to join in

Nana Tea with some of the students

When Nana Tea, a popular Facebook influencer, made an urgent post on September 5, 2023, that read, “#Urgent O negative needed at Trauma Hospital, Winneba for a woman who delivered twins and lost a lot of blood,” he was not prepared for the huge surprise that would follow.

Being the person he is, after a certain Mr James saw the post, copied it and shared it on his WhatsApp status, a beautiful chain of responses followed.



In an updated post shared three days after, Nana Tea shared a photo with a group of young students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), who had responded to the urgent call.



The influencer described how, from that re-shared post, one student made his way to the Trauma Hospital at Winneba to donate the blood that was needed.



That should have been enough, but Joses, the student, met a situation that he could not just sit back on.



“Mr. James copied it and shared it on his status and one guy (Joses) from the University of Education, Winneba came to donate but after seeing the condition of the woman, he called his mates and they came in their numbers to donate,” he wrote on Facebook.



The best part, he added, was that some of the students who flooded the hospital, until he had to politely call on them to stay put, were just about to write exams.



“Some even had papers to write today but they still came through for her without charging a penny,” he added.

On the situation of the woman, Nana Tea wrote that she is doing much better.



He could not hold back celebrating these young students for coming through to save a life.



“The woman is now responding to treatments. The doctors and everyone appreciate this kind gesture. You guys saved a life,” he wrote.



