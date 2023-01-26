How one man single-handedly gave light to 2022 Greater Accra inter-schools sports

His name, Ekodjoe, may not necessarily be a big name for many today, but among the schools that competed in the 2022 Greater Accra Inter-Schools Sports Competitions held across 6 zones, they may understand why his name carries such weight.

The exploits of Emmanuel Kodjoe, the Founder of World Life Changer Chapel, came to full force during the sporting activities that run between July and August 2022.



This was because of the integral roles he played in ensuring that all the schools that participated were adequately fed, through his humanitarian contributions to the sporting activities.



But how exactly did that come to be?



Ekodjoe, beyond being a pastor, has dedicated his life to activities that add to the increase of God’s work, humanity, and the nation at large, further away from the immediate confines of his church.

On the back of this, in 2022, he sponsored the Greater Accra Inter-Schools Sports Compilations, making sure that 5 out of the 6 zones were catered for by him.



To understand the magnitude of what he did, this is a breakdown of how the competitions were structured:



ZONE 1, which was held at the Ebenezer Senior High School at Dansoman for two days, comprised of 8 schools;



ZONE 2, held at Accra Academy, also comprised of 6 schools;

ZONE 4, which took place at the Tema Senior School for a period of 2 days, involved 9 schools;



ZONE 5, held at the Achimota School for 2 days, was for 8 schools;



While in ZONE 6, which happened at the Ada Senior High School, involved 6 schools for 2 days.



As part of his contributions, Ekodjoe sponsored all the zones, which meant that he fed the 45 to 50 officials daily in all the zones.

He also provided jerseys to some of the zonal officials.



Also, he ensured that there were canopies for some zones, full range sounds to all zones throughout all the competitions, and then a side attraction for all the games, such as a performance stage with trusses for entertainments and commentary, were provided by him.







Speaking in an interview to explain what the motivation was for him to go into all of these, knowing too well too that such things should have been done by governments or other authorities, Prophet Emmanuel Kodjoe said he believes “service to humanity is service to God.”

He also said that he also acknowledged that the government of Ghana is currently going through a lot of economic challenges and he only thought it appropriate to ease their burden by helping in his smallest way possible.



Asked how much in total he spent in terms of sponsorships, Ekodjoe said that while he unable to specifically state, the monies must have gone well over GH¢200,000.



He further stated that he had a lot of help from two logistics companies: HotVibe Family and Ceejay Multimedia.



