How police nabbed Wassa Agona filling station robbers who killed security guard

Logo of Ghana Police Service

Four robbery suspects have been arrested by the police after a patrol team responded to an incident in the early hours of Saturday, January 28, 2023.

According to a police statement posted on social media, the suspects attacked a fuel station at Wassa Agona in the Western Region, making away with monies and other valuables belonging to victims of their attack.



The attack also led to the death of a security guard at the station.



Theree of the suspects, Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway, Samuel Chibuzor, were arrested after the police chase while the fourth, Kinglsy Okechuku alias Kofi Kingsly, was picked up at a hotel in Bogoso.



POLICE STATEMENT: POLICE ARREST FOUR SUSPECTS FOR ROBBERY AND MURDER AT WASSA AGONA



The Police have arrested four persons who attacked a filling station and murdered a security guard in the early hours of today, Saturday, 28th January 2023 at Wassa Agona in the Western Region.

The suspects, Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway, Samuel Chibuzor and Kinglsy Okechuku alias Kofi Kingsly in the course of the robbery also subjected the fuel attendants to severe beatings and made away with an unspecified amount of money together with the filling station’s CCTV Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and mobile phones belonging to the victims.



Upon receiving information concerning the robbery attack, Police patrol teams within the catchment area mobilized and proceeded to the scene and in the course of the operation arrested suspect Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway and Samuel Chibuzor who were fleeing the robbery scene on a motorbike.



A search conducted on them led to the recovery of a black hood, a handbag containing two mobile phones and an amount of Twenty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Two Cedis (GH₵ 20,722.00).



The Police team further pursued the fourth suspect, Kingsly Okechuku to a hotel near Bogoso where an amount of Forty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty-Two Cedis (GH₵44,852.00), suspected to be part of their booty, was retrieved from him.



Other items recovered from the suspects include the DVR components of the CCTV setup stolen by the suspects together with two pinch bars and a Ghana Card belonging to one of the victims.

All four suspects are currently in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.



We would like to assure the public that we will continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.



SARA