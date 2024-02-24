How 'president' Bawumia will achieve promise of 50 ministers – Nana Akomea explains

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice Chairperson of the 2024 presidential campaign of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has underscored the feasibility of a future NPP government appointing not more than 50 ministers.

This is a key promise by the party’s candidate, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia if he becomes president.



Speaking on Starr FM’s Starr Chat show hosted by Bola Ray, Nana Akomea stated that Dr Bawumia’s vision would be realised through the scrapping and merging of existing ministries as constituted by the current government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“You merge ministries, that’s all. There are allied ministries. Like information and communication… if you have road and transport, there is food, agriculture, trade and industry; because they are so related. All those ministries with analogous functions, he’s going to merge them,” he said.



Emphasising the need for synergy, Nana Akomea stated that such mergers should have been the situation in the current administration.



Despite criticising the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government and promising a relatively lean government, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been cited for running the largest government in the history of Ghana.



While the president has always sought to justify the number of appointees in his government, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at a recent lecture to outline his presidential vision promised to rule with not more than 50 ministers when elected to succeed his boss.

“I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,” the vice president pledged.



